Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane Honors Dad by Performing With Foo Fighters Onstage

All his life, Shane Hawkins will honor his dad through music.

A little more than a year after Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died at age 50, his 17-year-old son continued to carry on his father's legacy by joining the band onstage for their May 26 performance at the Boston Calling Music Festival.

"How about we do a song with one of my favorite drummers in the world?" singer Dave Grohl asked the audience, per People. "Ladies and gentlemen, Shane Hawkins!"

Shane then took the stage in Allston, Mass., to play drums for the group's 1995 song "I'll Stick Around," and it looks like it was truly a night to remember.

"Thanks for last night #foofighters," he wrote on Instagram after the show, "so much f--kin fun."

Earlier this month, the Foo Fighters revealed that drummer Josh Freese — who previously played for Guns N' Roses and Nine Inch Nails — would officially take over as their drummer as they embarked on their tour May 24. The rock band is also releasing its next album, "But Here We Are," on June 2.

The Foo Fighters' next chapter comes a year after the members shared news of Taylor's passing in March 2022.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," they wrote on Instagram at the time. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

The Colombian Attorney General's Office said Taylor had drugs in his system when he died but has not shared his cause of death.

Three months after Taylor's death, his wife Alison Hawkins — who shares Shane, as well as Annabel, 14, and Everleigh, 8, with the late musician — broke her silence on his passing by thanking fans "for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor."

"Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief," she wrote in a statement on Instagram. Calling the performers her "family," Alison went on to say, "Taylor's endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created."