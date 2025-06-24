Originally appeared on E! Online

Tallulah Willis is sharing her perspective.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After a few social media users responded negatively to the 31-year-old sharing a photo of her dad Bruce Willis amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD, Tallulah — whose mom is Demi Moore — shared insight into why she decided to share a moment with him publicly.

Demi Moore says ex-husband Bruce Willis is “stable” amid his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. On Sunday Oct. 13th, the actress gave the update during a discussion at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“As a family we use our discretion when posting,” she wrote back to a fan who shared criticism under the June 23 post. “Today was a great day filled with smiles. I made the judgement call to show that to the world, because I know what he means to everyone.”

Indeed, in one photo of the post, Tallulah is all smiles as she holds the 'Die Hard' star’s hand as he sits in a chair and she sits next to him on the ground. Another sees her fiancé, Justin Acee smiling with his arm wrapped around Bruce — who is also dad to Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33 with ex Demi as well as Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, with wife Emma Heming Willis.

READ Tallulah Willis Shares Rare Photos of Dad Bruce Willis Amid Health Battle

Alongside the sweet moments, Tallulah gushed in the caption, “Sunday funday at Grams! Grateful.”

And while Tallulah faced some backlash for sharing photos of her dad amid his health battle, she is not the only one of his children to speak publicly about their family’s struggle. Earlier this month, Rumer shared a vulnerable message to Bruce for Father’s Day.

“Today is hard, I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I’m doing and what’s going on in my life,” Rumer wrote in a June 15 post alongside photos of her dad. “To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes.”

Rumer continued in her post, “I know you wouldn’t want me to be sad today so I’ll try to just be grateful reminding myself how lucky I am that you’re my dad.”

Amid Bruce’s diagnosis, which the family first shared in 2023, his loved ones have been open about the ups and downs of his battle — and Tallulah herself previously shared why.

“On one hand, it's who we are as a family,” she explained during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November 2023. “But also, it's really important for us to spread awareness about FTD."

As she put it, "If we can take something that we're struggling with as a family and individually, to help other people, to turn it around, to make something beautiful about it, that's really special for us.”

PHOTOSRumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis

Bruce Willis' daughters are thankful for him this Thanksgiving. To celebrate the holiday this year, two of his older daughters shared touching photos of a bonding moment between them. Bruce smiled at Scout as she placed a gentle hand on his heart, while Tallulah lovingly touched his ear. In a second snap, they cuddled up closer, while Bruce showed off a desk name plate with the fitting words "Best Dad Ever."