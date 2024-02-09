To all the future brides entering their villain era: Disney has you covered.

Walt Disney has teamed up with Allure Bridals to launch a new collection of wedding dresses inspired by some of the studio's most famous (or infamous) villains.

From Ursula to Maleficent, the Evil Queen and Jafar, Disney's 2024 "Fairy Tale Weddings" collection offers four obscure styles that put a dark spin on the traditional wedding dress.

"The new dresses are as versatile as they are romantic, each evoking themes from beloved Disney stories and highlighting iconic details and colorful accents from each of the Disney Villains' character's looks," the company said.

The new dresses start at $2,000 and each is offered in black and ivory colorways.

Claire Celeste, Photographer via Walt Disney Disney's Evil Queen wedding gown.

According to Disney, the gown inspired by Disney’s Ursula "features a mermaid silhouette adorned with tonal sparkle beadwork on the bodice" that emulates Ursula’s dramatic flair.

Next up is the Maleficent gown, which features a sheath gown in black and green embellished with shimmering green velvet and delicate lace appliques, layered over black organza.

Disney's Evil Queen-inspired gown features "3D floral embellishments, beads, and sequins delicately scattered over tulle," the company said. The dress' fully embroidered sheath also features a sweetheart neckline leading into a peaked bodice. The Evil Queen dress is available in black, ivory, or gold.

Likewise, Disney’s Jafar-inspired gown features a plunging neckline reminiscent of Jafar’s notable collar. The dress is also accentuated by a satin collar. The dress' bodice also features a nod to menswear with its satin collar lining and buttoned sleeves.

Disney has released new bridal collections every year since their partnership with Allure Bridals launched in 2020.