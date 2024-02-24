Sylvester Stallone announces he's ‘permanently' leaving California and moving to Florida

Actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone has announced he and his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, will be relocating to Florida and leaving "permanently" the state of California.

Stallone made the shocking announcement during Wednesday’s season 2 premiere of “The Family Stallone” reality show, which streams on Paramount+.

“After long, hard consideration, your mother and I have decided, time to move on and leave the state of California permanently, and we’re going to go to Florida,” Stallone told daughters Scarlet, 21, Sistine, 25, and Sophia, 27, as he sat at a dancing table.

"We're gonna sell this house," the “Rocky” star added. "We already have the place, it's a done deal," he said as his daughters reacted surprised and confused.

According to People.com, the Stallone family decided it was time for a change after they became "an empty nest" when Sophia and Sistine moved together to New York City and Scarlet moved to Florida for college.

“I raised all three of our daughters in California," Jennifer Flavin Stallone said in the first season 2 episode according to People.com. "Everything’s a memory to me, memories of them not being there anymore... so I needed a big change and Sly went along with it,” she said.

Following the announcement, Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, posted a welcome message on social media to the Stallones.

"Welcome to the Free State of Florida," DeSantis said on Twitter.

In 2020, Stallone purchased a massive 13,241 square feet waterfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, for $35.38 million.

Other celebrities that call Palm Beach home are Jon Bon Jovi, Rod Stewart and former President Donald Trump.