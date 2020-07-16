‘Supermarket Sweep' Is Back! Netflix Releases Classic Episodes of Beloved Game Show

If you’re looking for something to pass the time while practicing social distancing, Netflix has a nostalgic new option.

The streaming service this week released 15 episodes of the classic game show “Supermarket Sweep,” which featured contestants sprinting through grocery aisles to scoop up specialty items.

I don't know who needs to hear this but 15 episodes of the iconic Supermarket Sweep are now on Netflix in The US pic.twitter.com/qrHKW56Zta — Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2020

The retro show originally aired in the 1960s and was then revived in the 1990s, featuring host David Ruprecht. A reboot is currently in the works.

For anyone in need of a refresher, the game opened with a round of trivia questions where contestants competed for time. Teams then raced around a grocery store set with shopping carts to collect the most expensive items. The team with the most high-priced items in their cart at the end was declared the winner.

The show has come and gone over the years, starting with a two-year stint in the late 1960s. It was revived by Lifetime in 1990, where it aired for five years, and then moved to Pax, where it aired from 1999-2003. It’s been off the air since, but there are international versions of the series, including one airing currently in the United Kingdom.

A revival has been in the works for ABC with “Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones slated to be the new host.

“I’ve always dreamed of being on 'Supermarket Sweep',” Jones said in a statement last year. “Seriously, I tried out for the show years ago; and after getting turned away, I knew I’d have to take matters into my own hands. Being able to bring the iconic game show back to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story!”

A spokesperson for ABC Disney confirmed to TODAY on Tuesday that “Supermarket Sweep” was part of the network's 2020-2021 primetime schedule, however ABC has not announced a premiere date. It was not immediately clear if the coronavirus pandemic has impacted filming, which was originally scheduled to start this spring.

Amazon Prime Video also has two seasons of "Supermarket Sweep" available, from the years 1991 and 2000.

