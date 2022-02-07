Police are asking for help to find a much-loved classic Chevy Nova that belongs to Green Day guitarist and singer Billie Joe Armstrong.

In a tweet Monday, Costa Mesa police said the 1962 Nova was stolen, along with guitars and an amplifier, between Friday and Saturday morning from a business in the 1100 block of Victoria Street in the Orange County community.

My car was STOLEN 1962 Chevy II. This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police. Incident # 2015,2016. Please call 714-754-5280 please re-post, & find this car!! pic.twitter.com/BkcaBcxaDg — Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoe) February 5, 2022

Armstrong issued his own call for help, tweeting about the theft over the weekend.

"This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for

over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa

police," Armstrong tweeted with photos of the car.

Chevy introduced the Nova in 1962 as a trim level for its new Chevy II compact car, an answer to Ford's Falcon, that was offered in several different body styles. The early car was relatively minimalist in design compared to late 1960s models, which received a significant refresh and fastback styling.

Armstrong's stolen two-door Nova's license plate is No. BPN888.



The thieves also took two electric guitars and an amp.