Steve Harvey on What He Thinks About His Daughter Dating the ‘Sexiest Man Alive'

Earlier this year, Steve Harvey's daughter Lori and actor Michael B. Jordan went public with their relationship. Now, the comedian and game show host is sharing what he really thinks of the love match.

The 64-year-old entertainer called in to "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to give an update on his life during the coronavirus pandemic and had a funny response when Kimmel asked him what he thought about Jordan's new "Sexiest Man Alive" title.

"Let's be clear about something. He is a nice guy, but he is not the 'Sexiest Man Alive' to me at all," Harvey said.

"Who is the 'Sexiest Man Alive' to you?" Kimmel asked. Harvey had the perfect response.

"Me! All these people I'm paying for, hell, if that ain't sexy, what is?" he said. "I've never been attractive, I knew that. That's why I had to come up with all these damn jokes."

All kidding aside, Harvey gave his daughter's relationship a big thumbs up.

"This kid, I like him," he said.

Kimmel went on to ask the proud father what he thought about Jordan renting out an entire aquarium to celebrate Valentine's Day with his daughter.

"Good luck homie, because you know, Valentine's comes every year. I don't know if you know how this works or not but I don't know how you're gonna top that. But good luck, partner," he said and laughed.

The "Family Feud" host did acknowledge that the gesture was both sweet and romantic and seemed pleased that his daughter has found such a thoughtful man.

"I'm happy for him. He's a great guy," he said. "But that was a lot. I don't know where he going from here. So hopefully, you know, maybe he'll make 'Creed' 4, 5 and 6," referring to the movie series Jordan stars in.

Kimmel also asked Harvey if he wished that men would read his relationship book "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man" before dating his daughters.

"I think it's better if my daughters would read the damn book," he joked. "They can make decisions on their own. I'm just happy that I can at least approve of one (of their boyfriends)."

Clearly amused, Kimmel followed up with, "You didn't approve of the previous suitors?"

"Nothing ever, pure hatred," Harvey replied with his signature deadpan.

