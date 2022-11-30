Spotify Wrapped Reveals Most Streamed Artists and Songs of the Year

Taylor Swift may have inadvertently crashed Ticketmaster with the Eras Tour, but she's actually not the biggest artist of 2022, according to Spotify.

That honor goes to Bad Bunny, who tops the music streaming service's annual list of most-streamed global artists of the year. Per data from the Spotify Wrapped campaign released on Nov. 30, the "Party" rapper generated more than 18.5 billion streams in the last 11 months—double the amount he received in 2021. The impressive feat means he's the reigning champ for the third year in a row.

However, Swift isn't exactly left out of the lavender haze, either. The pop star ranks at the second spot, making her the most-streamed female artist of the year, while Drake, The Weeknd and BTS round out the Top 5 list.

And as someone who literally broke a piece of the Internet, it's no surprise that Spotify considers the "Anti-Hero" singer to be the most viral artist of the year. According to the audio streamer, Swift was the musician most frequently shared by listeners to other social media platforms in 2022.

But when it comes to most-streamed song of the year, nothing from Taylor or Bad Bunny's massive discography made the Top 3 list. Neither artist were also in the running for most shared lyrics globally.

Who took home those titles? Read on to find out.

Most-Streamed Global Artist: Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Global Song: "As It Was" by Harry Styles

In this world, it's just us... and Harry Styles' "As It Was." The "Harry's House" tune is the most-streamed song of 2022 on Spotify, having been streamed over 1.6 billion times globally.

Glass Animals' 2020 single "Heat Waves" continues to be a smash amongst fans, landing in the runner-up spot. Meanwhile, Spotify listeners couldn't get enough of Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI's 2021 collab "Stay," which makes the Top 5 list for the second year running. The fourth and fifth spots belong to Bad Bunny's "Me Porto Bonito" and "Tití Me Preguntó," respectively.

Most-Streamed Global Album: Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti"

As the most-streamed artist of 2022, it's no surprise that Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti," which was first dropped on May 6, is most-streamed album of the year. Released on May 20, Harry Styles' "Harry House" is the album with the second-most streams.

However, it seems Spotify listeners also appreciate a throwback. According to the streamer's data, Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour," Ed Sheeran's "=" and Doja Cat's "Planet Her" — all released in 2021 — each return to the Top 5 list in the respective third, fourth and fifth spots.

Most Viral Artist: Taylor Swift

It's her. Hi. Taylor Swift is the most viral artist of 2022, according to Spotify. Data from the music platform shows that the pop star is most frequently shared from Spotify to social platforms, in addition to The Weeknd (No. 2), Bad Bunny ( No. 3), BTS (No. 4) and Lana Del Rey (No. 5).

Most Shared Lyrics: "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals

As it turns out, Glass Animals' "Heat Wave" has not been faking listeners out as it is the No. 1 song with the most-shared lyrics on Spotify in 2022. Per the streamer, music lovers were also sharing lyrics to "Heather" by Conan Gray, "I Love You So" by The Walters, "Summertime Sadness" by Lana Del Rey, and "Somewhere Only We Know" by Keane.

Most Popular Podcast: "The Joe Rogan Experience"

Spotify isn't just for music: According to the platform, "The Joe Rogan Experience" was its most popular podcast of 2022. Coming in second and third were "Call Her Daddy" and "Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain." Listeners also couldn't get enough of true crime, as "Caso 63" and "Crime Junkie" rounded out the Top 5 podcast list.