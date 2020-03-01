domestic violence

Spielberg Daughter Arrested on Domestic Charge in Tennessee

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury

Steven Spielberg and Mikaela George Spielberg
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

A daughter of film director Steven Spielberg was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend, police said.

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early Saturday. Spielberg was released from a jail in Nashville later Saturday, jail records showed.

According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit, officers said Spielberg and her boyfriend were involved in an argument after returning from a bar. After the victim made a "rude comment" toward Spielberg, she started throwing objects at him, injuring his hand and wrist, WZTV-TV reported.

Jail records didn't indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charge. A March 9 court hearing on the charge was scheduled.

Mikaela Spielberg was adopted as a child by Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.

