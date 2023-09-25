Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reach temporary agreement over 2 kids amid lawsuit

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's kids will be staying stateside, at least for now.

Days after the "Game of Thrones" actress filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband petitioning that their children — daughter Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old daughter whose initials are listed as DMJ — be allowed to return to England with her, the former couple have reached a temporary agreement regarding the location of their two girls.

Per an interim consent order filed on Sept. 25 and obtained by E! News, both Jonas and Turner "are prohibited from removing their two children [...] or causing the children to be removed from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court."

This means that the couple's daughters cannot be removed from the greater New York City area, which in addition to the city itself also includes Hudson Valley and Long Island. Jonas and Turner were also both ordered to appear for an initial pretrial conference on Oct. 3, per the documents, with the option to appear virtually.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce has taken a dramatic turn. The "Game of Thrones" star has sued her estranged husband to return their children to England amid the couple's escalating split, Access Hollywood confirms. According to legal documents obtained by Access on Thursday, Turner has filed a petition alleging the "wrongful retention" of her and Jonas' two daughters in New York City from their "habitual residence" of her home country of England.

E! News has reached out to attorneys for both Jonas and Turner for comment but has not yet heard back.

Turner had filed a lawsuit against the Jonas Brothers member on Sept. 21 alleging that he was preventing their kids — who are both U.S. and U.K. citizens — from returning to "their habitual residence of England" by withholding their passports.

In the documents obtained by E! News, Turner explained that ahead of her and Jonas' breakup they had planned to settle permanently with their kids in England — not Miami as he stated in his Sept. 5 divorce filing in Florida — and were in the process of purchasing a home before their marriage "very suddenly" fractured.

In response to Turner's lawsuit, which claimed jurisdiction under the International Child Abduction Remedies Act, Jonas' rep told E! News: "The children were not abducted. After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently."

The rep further pushed back on the notion that the "Do Revenge" star had found out Jonas had filed for divorce through the media, sharing that the former couple had "multiple conversations" before the DNCE singer initiated proceedings.

Jonas' team also shared a plea for privacy on behalf of the singer, adding, "His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children."

One day after Jonas filed for divorce, he and Turner confirmed their decision to end their four-year marriage in a joint statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," read the Sept. 6 message. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."