Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner Found Dead at 27

Jack and Kristina Wagner have suffered an unimaginable tragedy.

The former couple's son, Harrison Wagner, has died at the age of 27, according to online records obtained by E! News from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office. A spokesperson for the department confirmed to E! News that Harrison was found dead around 5 a.m. on June 6 in a parking lot located in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

A cause of death has not been determined and is deferred pending additional investigation.

Police, who were dispatched to the scene in response to a call about a medical emergency, do not suspect foul play at this time, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told E! News on June 7.

Harrison was the youngest son of Jack and Kristina, who co-starred on "General Hospital" during the '80s and '90s. The soap stars are also parents to 31-year-old son Peter Wagner, while Jack is dad to an adult daughter named Kerry, who reunited with the actor in 2011 after her biological mother gave her up for adoption when she was born.

Jack and Kristina wed in 1993 and finalized their divorce in 2006. However, the two have remained close.

In 2019, Jack posted a picture of himself with Kristina and Harrison on Instagram, saying that he was "so proud" of their son. The "Melrose Place" alum captioned the photo, "#grateful #proudparents #lovemyfamily."

Just a week before Harrison's death, Kristina reflected on precious family time in a social media post of her own, announcing that they had bid a "bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years."

"The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it," she wrote alongside a shot of her two sons sitting beside her on the steps of a log cabin. "Oh Ranch, it's time to part. We'll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead."

The "When the Heart Calls" actress added, "#grateful #PeterandHarrison #lovemysons."