SNL50: How to watch the ‘Saturday Night Live' 50th anniversary special

Live from New York, it's ... Sunday night??

Yes, the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special is coming soon, but it won't be on the day of the week that you might expect. The three-hour special -- titled "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" -- will air live on a Sunday instead of a Saturday.

Party on!

When the special was announced, NBC said it will have a “seven-month long party” to celebrate the milestone season, which continues this Saturday with host Dave Chappelle and musical guest GloRilla.

The four-episode docuseries "SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night" will soon make its premiere. Ticket requests are also being accepted for the upcoming immersive attraction "Live from New York: The SNL Experience" at Rockefeller Center.

The party concludes with the SNL 50th anniversary special. Here's how to watch...

When is the SNL 50th anniversary special?

"SNL50: The Anniversary Special" will air live on Sunday, Feb. 16.

What time is the SNL 50th anniversary special?

The three-hour primetime special will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is the SNL 50th anniversary special on?

The SNL 50th anniversary special will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Who is hosting the SNL 50th anniversary special?

And your host....

Well, you'll have to tune in to find out. Details about SNL's 50th anniversary special have been a well-kept secret, including whether there will be a host -- or hosts. NBC said in a press release that the occasion will “welcome stars of the past and present to Studio 8H.”

Expect many former cast members, hosts and celebrities...and cowbell.

When does the SNL docuseries come out?

The all-access four-episode docuseries "SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night" will be available to stream beginning Thursday, Jan. 16 on Peacock.

From auditions to the writers' room, each episode examines a different aspect of the legendary sketch comedy show. It includes behind-the-scenes footage, celebrity interviews and more than 60 contributors, including former cast members and writers.

Morgan Neville talks with Sara Gore about the new Peacock docuseries 'SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night.'