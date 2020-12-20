‘SNL': Kristen Wiig Comes ‘Home,' Dua Lipa Performs

Only hours after it was announced that actor Jim Carrey would no longer play president-elect Joe Biden for “Saturday Night Live,” the show met the challenge head-on and cast Alex Moffat as Biden in this week’s cold open.

Though the sketch started with Beck Bennett as Vice President Mike Pence receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Pence was quickly joined by Moffat’s Biden and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris.

Pence, feeling the pressure, admitted to Harris that “Trump says I have to overturn the election or he’ll make my Spotify playlist public.”

Pence is then joined by a messy Rudy Giuliani and a confused Ben Carson, played by Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, respectively.

Longtime “SNL” cast member and fan-favorite Kristen Wiig hosted the show and was “happy to say this is the last show of 2020.”

The “Bridesmaids” actress did her best Julie Andrews impression and sang “My Favorite Things,” though Wiig seemed to have trouble remembering the words. Luckily, Maya Rudolph and Kate McKinnon showed up to give their thoughts about the lyrics.

For ‘Weekend Update,’ Michael Che and Colin Jost wrapped up the year with a look back at some of the memorable moments from President Trump’s time in office. The montage included photos and videos of some of President Trump’s most controversial incidents.

Jost gave his own sarcastic take on an old quote: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. And then probably cry a little bit.”

The duo also revisited one of their Christmas traditions, a “joke-swap,” where the two write outrageous or offensive jokes for each other to read without seeing them beforehand.

English singer Dua Lipa performed as the musical guest after originally being slated to appear in March before recording stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.