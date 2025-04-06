‘SNL' censors episode after audience lets out raucous ‘sh–‘ during Weekend Update

"Saturday Night Live" learned what happens when you offer up the mic to a live audience.

The sketch show retroactively censored a moment from the April 5, Jack Black-hosted episode when cast member Ego Nwodim joined Weekend Update's Michael Che and Colin Jost to riff on the White House Correspondents' dinner.

NBC's own Amber Ruffin was fired last week as the host of this year's dinner after she referred to the Trump administration as "kind of a bunch of murderers" on a podcast. The WHCA president said the group would refocus the dinner and would not hire any comedian to replace Ruffin.

During the Weekend Update segment, Nwodim took the microphone to perform her own roast of the dinner. But instead of going after politicians and journalists, as is typical of the event's host, Nowdim made jokes about the actual dinner.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"They talking about they serving me some seared Alaskan Halibut. So I said, 'halibut' you throw that mess in the trash," she joked.

Near the end of her set, which devolved into a roast of men in general, Nwodim took a brief moment to turn the microphone to the Studio 8H audience.

Ego Nwodim shows us what her White House Correspondents’ dinner routine would have been pic.twitter.com/uGqixG739W — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 6, 2025

"These men ain’t what?” she asked. And the audience answered.

In an uncensored clip from the episode, several members of the audience can be heard yelling back "sh--!" and taking Nwodim, Che and Jost by surprise.

"We finna get fired for that," Nwodim jokes, while Che and Jost double over in laughter behind her. "Lorne gonna be mad at y'all."

The show wasn't able to stop the word from going out on the broadcast during the live episode, but a censored version has since been circulated by the "SNL" social media pages and on the re-run episode playing on Peacock.

Sh-- is one of what's known as the FCC's "seven dirty words," which if used on broadcast television can earn a fine from the commission.

“Saturday Night Live” has entered the chat. One week after musical guest Morgan Wallen abruptly exited the show as soon as credits rolled, posting to social media shortly after from a private jet alongside the text, “Get me to God’s country,” the sketch comedy series poked fun at the singer’s viral move.