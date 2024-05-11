‘SNL' cast's mothers join them for special Mother's Day cold open

"Saturday Night Live" decided to take a break from all the serious things going on in the world and honor their moms ahead of Mother's Day this Sunday.

The decision left at least one cast member's mom disappointed.

"I was excited to see who was going to play Stormy Daniels," Kenan Thompson's mom told him on the Studio 8H stage.

But most of the cast's moms took the stage and hilariously embarrassed their famous kids.

"I can't believe it Marcello, you grew up so fast, but not so high," Marcello Hernandez's mom told him.

James Austin Johnson's mom even took a shot at an impression of her son, recalling the time he lost his GameBoy as a child.

"Wahh! Wahh!" Johnson's mom said as she hilariously made a crying motion.

And it wasn't just moms who got in on the fun either. The dads of the comedy group please don't destroy made an appearance because they were only allowed to invite their dads because they are "only sort of in the cast."

The trio's fathers all smoked on stage, and when they were told they couldn't, one of them hilariously responded: "Will you relax, it's just crack."

But the GOAT of this week's cold open was Bowen Yang's mom, who had a heartwarming message for all the moms out there... and a very special message for Tom Brady.

"We are from all over the country. From every side of the political spectrum," she said. "But we have one thing in common, we love all our children with all our heart."

"I got a Tom Brady joke too," Yang's mom then said. "He's so handsome, he should give me a call!"