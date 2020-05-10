‘SNL’: Alec Baldwin’s Trump Sends Off Seniors in Season Finale

On the season finale of "Saturday Night Live," Alec Baldwin reprised his role as President Donald Trump, calling in via Zoom to congratulate the “class of COVID-19” on their graduation.

A disappointed cast looked on as Kate McKinnon, the principal of “St. Mary Magdalene by the Expressway High School,” explained that the she had to invite the president after their first seven choices, which included Michelle and Barack Obama, murder hornets and Elon Musk's baby, said no.

“Congratulations to the class of COVID-19,” Baldwin as Trump proclaims, “My valet got the virus so I had to do my own makeup. I had to resort to a Liza Minelli TikTok makeup tutorial.”

Former cast member Kristen Wiig served as host for the finale, seizing the opportunity to show off her presenting skills. Wiig also took the time to thank mothers around the world, including her own.

"This is the Mother’s Day show, and at ‘SNL’ it’s a very special time to celebrate moms. Unfortunately, like many of you, I can't be with my mom this Mother’s Day.”'

Wiig continued with a heartfelt message, "I do want to thank my mom, and all the moms out there, who have been helping us get through this and who have been there, and who are watching over us. We thank you so much, happy Mother's Day. Thank you, moms."

"From Home" once again ignited SNL’s musical flare, with the final episode producing two more hits to the collection.

Pete Davidson kept his streak of singles going as he performed "Danny Trejo," a tribute song to the Mexican actor, as Chris Redd supported the song with a verse of his own.

More of the cast came together to produce "Song for the Kids," a tongue-in-cheek ballad that argues that adults should let their kids drink alcohol during the quarantine.

“They’ll be happier and funnier, and they’ll fall asleep by 6!”

Former SNL alum Tina Fey stopped by "Weekend Updated" to share how she's handling quarantining and offer a special for mothers everywhere: “This pandemic is far from over and there will be many emotional ups-and-downs. Ride those waves, mothers. Ride them like a day-drunk Boomer at a currently open Georgia water park.” Amen.

Michael Che and Colin Jost took aim at Trump and the government’s coronavirus response, among other subjects. Che also broke with the jokes to touch on the recent killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, which has sparked protests around racial violence in America.

“Look, I don’t want to brag but I live in a very, very, very white neighborhood, and I spend so much of my time trying not to look suspicious to white neighbors," Che said. "It’s exhausting."

Boyz II Men joined the show for a musical performance dedicated to “all the mothers that can’t be with their children this year, and all the mothers that we’ve lost.”