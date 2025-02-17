SNL 50: Jack Nicholson makes rare TV appearance to intro Adam Sandler

Originally appeared on E! Online

Yes, SNL 50's guest list is truly as good as it gets.

In fact, Jack Nicholson — who has made few public outings in recent years — traveled to New York City for Saturday Night Live's milestone occasion. (See every star at SNL 50: The Anniversary Special here.)

During the 87-year-old's surprise appearance in the audience at studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Center on Feb. 16, The Shining actor introduced friend and former costar Adam Sandler, who performed a song about SNL's history.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“Let’s hear it for Jack, baby!" Sandler said from the stage. "Jack baby out tonight!"

Though Nicholson has kept mostly out of the spotlight over the last decade — opting for the occasional courtside appearance at Los Angeles Lakers games — he's spent plenty of time with his loved ones.

In early January, the Oscar winner — who hasn't starred in a movie since 2010's "How Do You Know" with Reese Witherspoon — was featured in daughter Lorraine Nicholson's holiday photos, which the 34-year-old captioned on Instagram, "the giving season."

READ How SNL 50 Paid Tribute to Late Saturday Night Live Cast Members

Indeed, the father-daughter duo has formed a close bond over the years.

“He’s my mentor,” the "Soul Surfer" actress told Us Weekly in 2011. “I’m going into the family business because we’re so close and he’s such an inspiration. I admire him so much.”

Jack Nicholson makes a surprise appearance at #SNL50 to introduce Adam Sandler.

pic.twitter.com/iN3IIuOaEb — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 17, 2025

She also shared a family motto she lives by.

“My grandma always told my father, 'Don’t toot your own horn,’" she explained, "which in Nicholson speak means, ‘Be modest and let your work speak for yourself.' That’s sort of what I applied to not only my acting work, but my everyday work."

Nicholson is also dad to Jennifer Nicholson, 61, Caleb Goddard, 54, Honey Hollman, 43, Ray Nicholson, 33, and Tessa Gourin, 30.

Kate McKinnon is looking back! On the red carpet in New York City ahead of "SNL50: The Anniversary Special," the comedian chatted with Access Hollywood's Emily Orozco about the special night and reflected on the show hitting the milestone number. "It's very emotional ... because I started watching this when I was 11 and it's just been like such a part of my existence," she shared. "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" airs Feb 16. at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.