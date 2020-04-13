Chrissy Teigen

Simone Biles Stuns With Epic Version of Viral Handstand Challenge

Chrissy Teigen and Ryan Reynolds both weighed in with their reaction

Simone Biles
Francois Nel/Getty Images

Simone Biles just ended handstand challenges for everyone.

The 23-year-old Olympic gold medalist took to Twitter and Instagram to share her version of the viral handstand challenge. The original video, made popular by the likes of stars like Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal, involved doing a handstand against the wall while attempting to put a shirt on.

handstand challenge 💯

Biles took it a step further, ditching the wall entirely and doing a handstand on a mat in the center of her room. While remaining in her handstand, the Olympian removes her pair of sweatpants leg by leg without losing her balance in just under a minute.

Fans were amazed by Biles’ strength and skills, including Chrissy Teigen.

The “Chrissy’s Court” star replied to the video on Twitter, joking, “Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally.”

Ryan Reynolds had a similar reaction to Teigen, using the same response he gave Holland when he tagged him to do the original handstand challenge on Instagram.

“No,” Reynolds simply tweeted as a reply to Biles’ impressive video.

The jury is still out, but it looks like Biles might have unofficially won this viral challenge.

