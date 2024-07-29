Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's hearing to drop ‘Pitt' from her name postponed

Originally appeared on E! Online

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's quest to change her name will take a little longer.

The 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is currently in the process legally dropping "Pitt" from her last name, but the hearing the finalize the procedure was delayed by a few weeks due to a clerical issue.

"Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing," Jolie-Pitt's lawyer Peter K. Levine said in a statement to E! News July 29, "so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

But he stressed that this type of delays is normal and that "everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Jolie-Pitt's hearing has been continued to a new date."

Her name change has been two months in the making, as she first filed documents to go from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie on May 27, her 18th birthday.

Recently, an attorney for Jolie-Pitt placed a newspaper notice in the Los Angeles Times announcing her plans to move forward with her new moniker, as California law requires a name change to be broadcast in the local paper.

A source closely related to the case previously told E! News that Jolie-Pitt — the fourth oldest of Angelina and Brad's six children — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15 — is personally funding the case by hiring her own lawyer.

But Jolie-Pitt is not the first of her siblings to have chosen a different moniker.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt's name appeared as Vivienne Jolie in the program for the Broadway musical "The Outsiders," which she helped produce alongside her mother. And Zahara Jolie-Pitt introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie when joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in November.

Even Jolie and Pitt — who broke up in 2016 — have had their share of name switch ups. She was born Angelina Jolie Voight — opting to drop her dad Jon Voight's last name in favor of her middle name — while Pitt, whose real name is William Bradley Pitt, goes by his middle name.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has requested to change her name. The 18-year-old has filed to drop “Pitt” from her surname according to several reports. The documents were filed on Monday, May 27, which also happened to be Shiloh’s milestone birthday.