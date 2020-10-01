Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf Charged With Misdemeanor Battery, Petty Theft

The charges were filed on Sept. 24 for the June 12 incident

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Shia LaBeouf attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for HFA

Shia LaBeouf has been charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft.

Prosecutors allege that the 34-year-old actor fought with a man named Tyler Murphy and took his hat, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday from the Los Angeles city attorney.

The charges were filed on Sept. 24 for the June 12 incident.

Entertainment News

the walking dead world beyond 5 hours ago

It's Officially Zombie Season so AMC is Unleashing ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond'

Rihanna 6 hours ago

Rihanna on New Album: ‘I Just Want to Have Fun With Music'

A representative for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

LaBeouf, who first gained fame as a teenager on the Disney Channel show “Even Stevens,” is known for his roles in 2007's “Transformers,” 2008's “Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull,” and last year's “Honey Boy," a film he also wrote about his relationship with his father.

He has had several run-ins with the law during his career, including a 2017 New York arrest for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct that was captured on a livestream video. He was sent to court-mandated rehabilitation for the incident.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Shia LaBeoufLos Angeles
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us