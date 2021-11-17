Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Break Up After More Than 2 Years

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's friendship is "stronger than ever" but the same cannot be said of their relationship.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the pop stars announced that they have broken up after dating for more than two years. Cabello and Mendes wrote on their respective Instagram Stories, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," the statement continued. "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

The announcement came out of left field for fans of the "Senorita" singers, as Mendes and Cabello appeared more in love than ever on Halloween. For the occasion, the pair dressed up in matching folklorico outfits in honor of the day of the dead.

Since they started dating in July 2019, the singers have been nearly inseparable.

2021 Celebrity Breakups

During the coronavirus pandemic, Mendes and Cabello moved to Miami to be with the Cabello family, which the "Wonder" performer described as a "really beautiful experience."

"It was the first time I was quiet and I was able to be like, ‘What is happening in this world and how do I feel about it and what can I do and where does this go from here?'" Mendes shared in a November 2020 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "That was the best gift I think I've ever, ever been given in my whole life."

Cabello also learned a lot about herself during this time with Mendes, sharing in an Instagram post that he makes her feel "braver, wiser, and better."

"When you're in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you—I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself," she reflected. "It's not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it's messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there's nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love."

The couple even began seeking counseling in an effort to improve their relationship with each other. In October, Cabello told "Glamour" that it's because of therapy that they are able to "trust each other so much."

"I'll be venting or ranting about something, and he'll be like, 'Have you talked to X about it?' And I'll be like, 'No. I've got to do a session.' And he'll do the same thing to me," she shared. "That level of transparency really helps a lot."

But it seems that this "Cinderella" star is moving on without her Prince Charming.