Shakira Begs the Paparazzi to Stop Following Her Children

Shakira is begging the paparazzi to stop targeting her children in the aftermath of her breakup with Gerard Piqué.

“In this period of change in my life as a public figure, it's understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on behalf of the press around me and my family," the Colombian singer tweeted on April 10. "However, my children Milan and Sasha have endured a very difficult year, suffering incessant harassment and persecution without relief by the paparazzi and several media outlets in Barcelona."

Shakira recently moved from Barcelona to Miami following her breakup from the soccer star. They have two sons, Milan, 10 and Sasha, 8.

With her children beginning "a new life," Shakira tweeted in both Spanish and English, "I implore the media on behalf of my children to please respect their right to privacy. I beg you to abstain from following them to the entrance and exit of their school, wait for them at the door of our home, or follow them to their extracurricular and recreational activities as the media did in Barcelona with the intent of capturing photos or boosting ratings."

Shakira asked if the media "can behave in the most humane way possible with them, keeping in mind that this is about the physical and emotional health and safety" of her children "who only want to be able to go out in public and attend school feeling safe and tranquil that they aren't being followed or subjected to the constant scrutiny of cameras."

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer concluded: "I extend this petition not as an artist but as a mother who wishes to protect and care for the psychological and emotional wellbeing of my children so they may live a happy and healthy life, as all children deserve to do."

NBC and TODAY do not publish paparazzi photos of children, as a general rule.

In June 2022, Shakira and Piqué told TODAY.com in a statement, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

A few months later, Shakira opened up about the “incredibly difficult” aftermath for her family in an interview with ELLE,

"I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house," she told the publication. "You know, we can’t take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us. So it’s hard."

Shakira said her sons did not "deserve" the media attention in Barcelona.

"It’s just a total circus, and everyone is speculating about all of these aspects of our, and more importantly our children’s, lives, and a lot of it isn’t even true," she said. "Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children. We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved. And I hope and would appreciate if we were given the space to do that privately."

Shakira declined to comment on speculation that Piqué is dating Clara Chia Marti. "I think that those details are somehow too private to share, at least at this very moment — everything is so raw and new," she told ELLE.

In February 2023, the singer told Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo that after previously believing “that a woman needs a man to complete herself, a family," she is standing on her own two feet.

"Now I feel complete because I feel that I depend on myself and I also have two children that depend on me," she said, "so I have to be stronger than a lioness."

