Selena Gomez is officially a billionaire

Originally appeared on E! Online

Only billionaires in the building.

Selena Gomez made the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time, reaching a net worth of $1.3 billion. The "Only Murders in the Building" star, 32, has become one of the United States' youngest female self-made billionaires largely due to the success of her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty Brands Inc., Bloomberg reported Sept. 6.

More than 81 percent of Gomez's net worth derives from her stake in the group, which she founded in 2020. And while there were rumors she would be walking away from the brand earlier this year, she subsequently confirmed she had no plans to sell the company.

"I don't think I'm going anywhere," she said during a conversation for the 2024 TIME100 Summit April 24. "I am enjoying this a little too much."

In addition to the staggering income from Rare, Bloomberg reported that almost 7 percent of her net worth stems from her professional endorsements and almost 5 percent from touring, which the "Come and Get It" singer last did in 2016.

Also, more than 2.5 percent is due to her mental-health startup Wondermind — which launched in 2022 — and the rest of her net worth stems from money made from album and streaming sales and real estate investments. Plus, of course, there's her acting work in projects like "Only Murders in the Building," for which she just earned her fourth Primetime Emmy nomination.

Gomez shared insight into her professional future in January. "I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting," she on the SmartLess podcast. "I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else."

Bloomberg — which based its wealth analysis on the lowest estimated value of Gomez's business stakes and on assets that could be confirmed or traced from publicly disclosed figures — reported that Gomez, who as a child starred on "Barney & Friends" and "Wizards of Waverly Place," earns at least $6 million per season of "Only Murders in the Building," which began its fourth season Aug. 27.