Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spill on who said ‘I love you' first and wedding plans

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are sharing inside details about their love life.

While promoting their new album, "I Said I Love You First," on TODAY March 21, they revealed which one of them said the adoring phrase first — and lo and behold, it was Gomez.

"She said it first," Blanco said.

The music producer then revealed how the whole thing went down.

"When we first started dating, she had hand surgery and she was coming out of anesthesia, and she just goes, 'I love you.' And I said, 'What?' And she goes, 'I love you.' I was like, 'Go back to bed.' And then she said it a few times as a mistake. And then I was in New York City, and I was like, 'OK, I'm going to do it.' I have this whole thing planned. And I was laying in bed with her and we're about to say it and she says it before me," he said. "She steals my moment."

"Yeah, I did," Gomez added.

Though the "Good For You" singer may not have realized that she said "I love you" while under anesthesia, the pair eventually had their moment and are now engaged. But it's been a challenge to find time to plan their upcoming wedding.

Right now, Gomez said she's busy shooting Season 5 of "Only Murders in the Building" while Blanco tends to his "work stuff."

"So to be honest, I'm just enjoying us in this moment. And then we'll get to start the craziness," she said, referring to planning their wedding.

Although they said the chances of them getting married this year are slim to none, Blanco did note that they have already talked about one thing they would like at their nuptials.

"You were like, 'I want to have little sandwiches with pickles for my friends," he told Gomez, who responded, "Oh yeah, I do. That's so weird."

"She's really the cheapest date," he quipped. "Everything is real easy."

As for what it's like to work on “I Said I Love You First" as an engaged couple, Blanco said it's been fun because he gets to "kiss (Gomez) at the end of the night," which he didn't do when they were just friends.

"It just feels like everything's easier. We've known each other for so long, then we start working, then we fall in love. It just felt like it all happened at the right time," he said of how their relationship progressed.

"Yeah," Gomez agreed.

