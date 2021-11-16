See Tom Holland and Zendaya Share a Kiss in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer

Giving the people what they want!

Zendaya and Tom Holland are sharing a peek at their romance on the big screen in the new trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." MJ and Peter Parker shared a super quick, yet passionate kiss in the new trailer for the upcoming flick, which came four months after the co-stars confirmed they'd taken their onscreen love into the real world.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"We started getting visitors... from every universe," Marvel teased in the description on Nov. 16. The film, which also stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, will see Zendaya and Holland reprise their roles after "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017 and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in 2019.

The action-packed trailer opens with a sweet moment between MJ and Peter, as they Facetime while lying in their own beds. "Ever since I got bit by that spider," he tells her, "I've only had one week where my life has felt normal. That was when you found out."

Zendaya Through the Years

Tom Holland and Zendaya had brilliant reactions on social media after it was announced that Sony and Disney's Marvel Studios had come to an agreement, allowing Tom's "Spider-Man" to stay in the Marvel Cinematically Universe.

The clip ends with MJ falling perilously, and Peter reaching to try to save her.

Fans now know that it isn't just an act for Zendaya and Holland. In July, the couple was spotted kissing in his car, confirming their off-screen romance. They have since given fans a few glimpses into their life together, like when Holland praised "the most incredible person" after Zendaya took home the CFDA Icon Award last week.

Her "Dune" co-star, Timothee Chalamet, even called her out by revealing Holland is her celebrity crush, and she delivered quite the bashful reaction.

She recently got a bit more wordy when telling InStyle what she most admires about her boyfriend. "There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate," the "Euphoria" actress said. "In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well."

Zendaya teased, "And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist."

The movie hits theaters Dec. 17.