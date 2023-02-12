See Photos From Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Nine-time Grammy-winning artist Rihanna took the stage and performed a medley of her greatest hits, including "Where Have You Been", "We Found Love" and "Umbrella".

9 photos
1/9
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
2/9
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
3/9
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
4/9
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
5/9
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
6/9
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
7/9
Charlie Riedel/AP
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
8/9
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
9/9
David J. Phillip/AP
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl Halftime ShowSuper Bowl LVII

More Photo Galleries

Stars and Celebrities at Super Bowl LVII
Stars and Celebrities at Super Bowl LVII
Photos: How Super Bowl Ticket Designs Evolved
Photos: How Super Bowl Ticket Designs Evolved
Powerful Quakes Strike Turkey and Syria, in Photos
Powerful Quakes Strike Turkey and Syria, in Photos
Grammys Red Carpet 2023: See What Celebs Wore
Grammys Red Carpet 2023: See What Celebs Wore
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us