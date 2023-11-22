See Kate Hudson's birthday tribute to ‘magnificent' mom Goldie Hawn

Originally appeared on E! Online

Get your knives out—because Kate Hudson is ready to cut her mom's birthday cake.

The "Glass Onion" star rang in the Goldie Hawn's 78th birthday on Nov. 21, describing the "Overboard" actress as "a woman who is easy to celebrate" in a heartfelt tribute.

"Happiest Birthday to the most fun, beautiful and inspiring mother," she wrote on Instagram. "We love you big time Gogo. Join me in using one word to describe what Gogo means to you and shout out a big HBD."

Hudson added, "My word for you today @goldiehawn is MAGNIFICENT."

Accompanying the kind words was a video montage of the mother-daughter duo throughout the years. One scene showed Hudson and Hawn sharing a laugh while on vacation, while other moments depicted the birthday girl in full grandma mode with the "Almost Famous" alum's kids: Ryder, 19, Bingham, 12, and Rani, 5.

The comments section was also flooded with well-wishes for Hawn, with Lisa Rinna calling her a "QUEEN."

"The MOST magical queen of love and happiness," Rachel Zoe added, while Leslie Mann commented, "Happy birthday, Goldie."

Hudson and her older brother Oliver Hudson are the children of Hawn and ex-husband Bill Hudson. They were raised by the "First Wives Club" star and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, who also share Wyatt Russell.

But that doesn't mean Hudson grew up trying to emulate her mom's acting career. "Contrary to how I guess it seems from the outside in, for me, our family is much more focused on emulating who we are as people," she told E! News last year. "Emulating the good and maybe not necessarily wanting to carry on some of the challenges, like any child growing up in the world."

The 43-year-old star noted at the time that there's "no emulating mama's career."

"She's an original," Hudson gushed. "She's an icon. It's a different generation."