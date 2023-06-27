See inside the Ken-ified Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse available to rent on Airbnb

Palm trees, lots of pink paint and a dance floor with a disco ball are just some of the accents at Barbie's real world Dreamhouse.

While Barbie has been getting ready for the live-action film's debut on July 21, her boyfriend Ken has been hard at work giving the Malibu oceanfront villa a face lift — and a touch of Kenergy.

Fans will have the opportunity to book Ken's room in the oceanfront, picture-plastic Malibu paradise starting July 17 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. He's offering two individual one night stays for up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22 for free.

The Malibu villa was first listed on Airbnb back in 2019 to celebrate the brand's 60th anniversary, but the sprawling mansion underwent a makeover ahead of the movie's July 21 release.