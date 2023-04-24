See Adele Cry Over Her Divorce and James Corden's Friendship in Final Carpool Karaoke Ever

Carpool Karaoke is going out with a bang.

James Corden's BFF Adele gave him an emotional ride to work ahead of The Late Late Show's final episode on April 27. In the last Carpool Karaoke video ever—released April 24—the comedian and singer both got teary-eyed chatting about their longtime friendship, their award-winning careers and more.

But first, their ride got off to a hilariously rocky start thanks to Adele's questionable skills behind the wheel.

"I'm not a brilliant driver," the Grammy winner admitted after picking Corden up from his home. "I also can't sing without closing my eyes."

Not long after, a nervous Corden commented on how close the "Hello" singer was to the car in front of them. "I've got precious cargo," she said with a laugh, adding, "I know if I crash you'll keep it in the f--king edit."

In addition to belting out some of her biggest hits, including "Rolling in the Deep," "Love Is a Game," "I Drink Wine" and "Hometown Glory," Adele was brought to tears recounting how Corden and his wife Julia Carey supported her and son Angelo following her 2019 divorce from ex Simon Konecki.

"It was like the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable for just being an adult," she explained, "whereas the year before, I left Simon and stuff like that. But you and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me and Angelo and I remember you used to do it with humor as well. You'd be like, 'Good luck with that one,' with anything I was pursuing. You were always like an adult to me—you and Julia—and you'd always give me advice."

Later, Corden shed his own tears thinking about leaving Adele in L.A. when he and his family move back to England after his show ends.

"It's blown my mind you've done this for me," he told her. "I love you and we have had the best times here. Our friendship and our families' friendship, it has nothing to do with distance."

And Adele was equally emotional over the thought of Corden leaving. "You're my best friend in the whole world," she said. "I'm going to miss you so much."

See the heartfelt moment in the Carpool Karaoke above, plus hear Adele's hilarious thoughts on being just one Tony Award away from an EGOT.

The Late Late Show's final episode airs April 27 on CBS.