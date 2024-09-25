Originally appeared on E! Online

The children of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the late Kim Porter are shutting down the speculation surrounding their mother’s death.

Christian Combs, 26, and twins Jessie Combs and D’Lila Combs, both 17, whom Porter shared with Diddy, as well as Quincy Taylor Brown, 33, whom Porter welcomed with singer Al B. Sure! (and was later adopted by Diddy) released a joint statement dispelling rumors about their mother in the wake of Diddy’s arrest.

They also addressed the controversy surrounding an alleged memoir that was recently published.

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not,” the siblings wrote in a Sept. 24 Instagram post. “And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves.”

The statement comes after publisher and producer Chris Todd told The Daily Mail that Porter allegedly shared a thumb drive of her writing with “close friends” detailing her on-off romance with Diddy and some of the music mogul’s alleged high-profile indiscretions.

The alleged writings of Porter were turned into the 60-page book "Kim’s Lost Words," which has seemingly already been discredited online.

“Please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend,” Porter’s four children wrote in their statement. “Nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

The siblings also called out speculation surrounding the 2018 death of the actress and model, who died of pneumonia at the age of 47. Quincy’s biological dad, Al B. Sure!, who previously revealed that he was secretly married to Porter in the early ‘90s, was one of the voices claiming Porter did not die of natural causes, calling her death a “tragic murder,” in a Sept. 23 Instagram post.

However, Porter's children are speaking out against conspiracy theories regarding her death.

“While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established,” they wrote. “There was no foul play.”

The siblings continued, “We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.”

In their statement, Diddy’s children did not directly address the Bad Boy Records founder’s recent legal drama, which includes a Sept. 16 arrest on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to an unsealed indictment obtained by NBC News.

Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty on all charges, was denied bail by a judge and was placed on suicide watch upon entering Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.