Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' kids share phone call with him on birthday

Sean "Diddy" Combs has family by his side.

While the rapper celebrated his 55th birthday on Nov. 4 in jail — where he is awaiting trial on federal charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and prostitution, to which he's plead not guilty — he received a celebratory message from his family.

In a video shared to Instagram on Combs' birthday, all seven of his children called him to wish him a happy birthday, including his oldest four kids who he shares with Kim Porter: Quincy Brown, 33, Christian, 26, and twins Jessie and D'Lila, 17. Also joining were his son Justin, 30 — whose mother is Misa Hylton — and daughter Chance, 18 — whose mother is Sarah Chapman — as well as his 22-month-old daughter Love, whom he shares with Dana Tran.

The baby of the family, Love made sure to give her dad an extra special serenade, singing, "Happy birthday to Daddy," before blowing out the candles and going for a bite of the red velvet cake, much to the amusement of her siblings.

Quincy joked, "Pops, Love eatin' all your cake, so you not gonna have none left."

The siblings all laughed as he added, "Yo, she's face down in the cake right now."

Combs could be heard over the phone saying, "Get it, Love. Get it."

The Bad Boys Records founder said he was touched by his children's phone call.

"I love you all, I love you all so much," Combs said over the phone. "I can't wait to see you y'all. I'm proud of y'all."

He added, "Thank you all for being strong and thank you all for being by my side and supporting me. I love y'all. I got the best family in the world. My birthday, I'm happy. Thank you for giving me this call, thank you very much. I love you all."

Daughter Chance, who called in via FaceTime, also shared birthday love for her dad, adding, "Can't wait to see you in a couple of days."

Throughout Combs' legal troubles, his family has made it clear that they are standing by their father, with Quincy — whose father is producer Al B. Sure!, but was adopted by Combs at the age of 3 when the rapper began dating Quincy's mother Porter — sharing a statement on behalf of the family.

"The past month has devastated our family," he wrote Oct. 22 in a joint Instagram post with his siblings, alongside a photo of Combs, his children and Combs' mother Janice Combs. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."

He continued, "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."

he federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs is scheduled to start May 5, a judge in New York declared on Thursday.