Sean Connery: His Most Iconic Roles

Actor Sean Connery, best known for bringing James Bond to life on the big screen, has died at the age of 90. The Scottish actor’s big break came when he was cast for the role of Bond in the film franchise’s first installment, 1962's “Dr. No.” Connery returned to the role for six more Bond movies during his decades-spanning film career that also included “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “The Hunt for Red October,” “The Rock” and “The Untouchables,” for which he won an Oscar in 1988. Scroll through the gallery to see Sean Connery in some of his most iconic film roles.