Schumer, Sykes and Hall Open Oscars With Jabs at Pay Equity, ‘House of Gucci' — And Golden Globes

Among the jokes that landed best was one aimed at another awards show

94th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall welcomed the Oscars back to the Dolby Theatre — a trio that Schumer joked was there “because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.”

The three appeared on stage following a brief intro from Serena and Venus Williams, along with a musical number from Beyoncé filmed in Compton.

“We are here at the Oscars” began Hall.

“Where movie lovers unite to watch TV,” added Sykes.

They ran through a short monologue that included jabs at “Being the Ricardos” nominee J.K. Simmons, “House of Gucci” stars Lady Gaga and Jared Leto — or “House of Random Accents,” as Sykes called it — and U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Among the jokes that landed best was one aimed at another awards show:

“You know what’s in the In Memoriam this year?” Schumer asked. “The Golden Globes.”

