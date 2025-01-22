Savannah and Craig made an NFL playoff bet. What should loser have to do? Help decide!

Today Show

Savannah Guthrie’s beloved Philadelphia Eagles and Craig Melvin’s Washington Commanders will face off Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

Ahead of the match-up, Savannah and Craig have made a bet — and now, TODAY viewers can vote to help decide the stakes!

Will the loser have to chug from a shoe, aka “do a shoey”? Or wear a sign for a day in the New York City subway that says, “Ask me about the bet I lost”? Or how about sporting a temporary tattoo for a week of the other person’s face — in a prominent position, of course.

Viewers, cast your votes here!

