‘Saturday Night Live' Returns as John Krasinski Hosts, Machine Gun Kelly Performs

After a long hiatus and for the first time since the new year, “Saturday Night Live” kicked off 2021 with their take on a host of recent events.

The show‘s cold open saw Kate McKinnon host her own segment of “What Still Works?” McKinnon presented an array of guests to answer the question on current events, such as asking controversial Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene, played by Cecily Strong, whether “government works.”

Actor John Krasinski hosted for the first time, admitting it's been a dream of his for a long time. Krasinski tried to explain to the audience how much it meant to him but was consistently interrupted by cast members who wanted to ask about his role on the hit sitcom The Office.

“Kiss Pam” demanded Kenan Thompson, referring to Krasinski’s Office co-star.

After explaining that Pam is a fictional character, Krasinski was joined by Pete Davidson, who offered to stand in for Pam.

“I think we gotta give them what they want, Jim” said Davidson. Krasinski, after flashing his trademark ‘Jim face,’ obliged Davidson with a big kiss.

“Weekend Update” returned in 2021 with hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost by giving a quick recap of the events since the last show including the inauguration and riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The two took their shots at recent political events including President Joe Biden’s executive order asking agencies to buy American-made products.

“Unfortunately, the only products still made in America are tactical gear for white militias and student loan debt,” joked Che.

Making his first musical guest appearance on “SNL,” Machine Gun Kelly played two heartfelt songs from his latest album “Tickets to My Downfall.”

Kelly dedicated his performance of “Lonely” to his dad and aunt, who he watched the show with as a child.