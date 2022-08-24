Sarah Michelle Gellar Teases ‘Wolf Pack' Role: ‘She Will Not Be a Wallflower'

Almost 20 years after leaving the supernatural world behind, Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning to the genre that made her a pop culture icon.

From 1997 to 2003, the actor starred as Buffy Summers for seven seasons in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Now, she’s taking on another badass female role in the “Teen Wolf” spinoff series, “Wolf Pack.”

What attracted her to the project was a combination of things, including making her fans excited about her role, Gellar told TODAY over the phone while talking about her work with This Is About Humanity.

“I think that you always want to make your audience happy,” she said about returning to the supernatural world. “It’s also, like, let’s be honest, it’s where the coolest projects are. It’s where the fun happens.”

“And, it afforded me time with my children at the same time and it just seemed like the right fit on every level,” she added.

Gellar’s participation in the Paramount+ series was announced during the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

“Wolf Pack” is based on the Edo Van Belkom book series and follows a teenage girl and boy whose lives change when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray co-star.

Gellar, who will also serve as an executive producer, will take on the role of arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who is described as “a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles,” per a press release.

“Last year I said, ‘You know, I think I’m ready to go back (to acting on a show) and then it was just about finding what the right project was,” Gellar explained.

Fans have seen the actor kicking demon butt and taking down evil, so it had to be asked if Kristin would be involved in any major action scenes.

“I don’t do projects unless the female does have action,” Gellar teased, adding, “And sometimes that’s verbally and sometimes that’s physically and sometimes that’s emotionally, so I guarantee ... she will not be a wallflower.”

With the show expected to be released later this year, Gellar noted the show’s title and the importance of finding one’s group of supporters.

“That’s sort of the whole idea behind it, of finding your pack. And I think that now in this world it’s getting harder and harder to find your pack,” she said. “And how once you, you have to hold on to that because now more than ever, you need that group.”

In the meantime, she’s filming the series but teased that people will see her on screen “sooner than you think.”

“Let’s just say that,” Gellar said, noting that she’s still working on the miniseries “Sometimes I Lie.” “But it’s not that.”

She also continues to work with the organization This Is About Humanity (TIAH), which raises awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the border. The organization will be hosting its fourth annual fundraising dinner at the end of the month with first-ever honorees Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent to be recognized for their generosity in service to their community.

The “Cruel Intentions” star has been a part of the organization since it was co-founded by friends Zoe Winkler Reinis, Elsa Collins and Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade in 2018. TIAH raises awareness about the separated and reunified families and children at the border. They also facilitate trips to the border, help people get shelter, access to legal services, living essentials and more.

The actor has gone on multiple trips with the organization to Tijuana to help families who “don’t want to be forgotten.”

“The fact that we’re even having this discussion means a lot to them because it means that people are concerned and thinking about them and you just have to remember this is about humanity,” she said ahead of TIAH’s fourth annual fundraiser. “Our whole goal is these are all families trying to have a chance at a better life. And, as a parent, I know I would do anything to get my child out of a dangerous situation and into a land of opportunities. And we have these opportunities, and it’s about our responsibility to help other people have those same opportunities.”

