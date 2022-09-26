Sarah Michelle Gellar Cries After Watching Selma Blair Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars'

Week two of "Dancing With the Stars" had the contestants all shook up.

The Sept. 26 episode of the ballroom competition welcomed viewers to Elvis Night, which had some celebrities and their partners feeling the burning love -- while others were forced to check into the Heartbreak Hotel.

The night was split into three different sections: Elvis in his younger years, Elvis in Hollywood and Elvis in Las Vegas.

After getting engaged on the Sept. 20 season finale of "The Bachelorette," Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy waltzed their way into a first place tie with their routine to "Can't Help Falling In Love," which ended with a kiss to fiancé Erich Schwer.

They were joined by last week's top couple, Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas, and Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson. All three couples earned a score of 32 points.

For the second consecutive week, the night's most emotional moment was saved for Selma Blair and her partner Sasha Farber, whose energetic jive routine to "Jailhouse Rock" brought the ballroom crowd to its feet and Blair's "Cruel Intentions" co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar to tears.

The routine featured Blair -- who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 -- doing a cartwheel and the splits, and earned them a total of 28 points, good enough to earn a tie for sixth place.

The worst news of the week was saved for "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and her partner Pasha Pashkov and "Charlie's Angels" star Cheryl Ladd and her partner Louis van Amstel, as both pairs landed in the bottom two after judges' scores were combined with the fan vote.

Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli voted to save Giudice, while Carrie Ann Inaba voted to save Ladd -- meaning it was all left in the hands of senior judge Len Goodman, who ultimately voted to save Ladd and send Giudice back to the Garden State.

Find out who gets sent packing next when "Dancing With the Stars" returns live for James Bond Night Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

