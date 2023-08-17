Sam Asghari is sharing his prerogative after filing for divorce from Britney Spears.

One day after the "Family Business" actor filed paperwork to legally separate from the Grammy winner after 14 months of marriage, he spoke out about their split.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," Asghari wrote in an Instagram Story Aug. 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

He continued, "S--t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful."

As for Spears, she has yet to comment on the breakup publicly.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed the split to NBC News on Aug. 16, noting that the separation is "best for Britney."

Asghari filed paperwork to officially end the marriage just hours after the breakup reports surfaced on Aug. 16, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split in a filing obtained by E! News.

In the documents, the 29-year-old also asked for the "Womanizer" singer to pay spousal support and attorneys fees, but stated that he "has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party."

E! News has reached out to Spears and Asghari's reps and lawyers for comment but hasn't heard back.

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in a lavish star-studded wedding ceremony in June 2022 after nearly six years of dating. At the time, a source told E! News that the "Gimme More" singer was "very emotional during the ceremony," noting that Asghari "was wiping her tears away lovingly." In fact, according to the insider, their nuptials were "very sweet and touching."

The pop star herself reflected on the celebration just one day later, gushing on Instagram that she was "so nervous" that she had a panic attack but quickly "got it together."

"The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post at the time. "I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!"

Their split also comes just a little more than two months after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary, with Asghari sharing a video montage of their ceremony set to the song "Can't Help Falling in Love," the exact same track that was played while Spears, 41, walked down the aisle.

"Happy 1 Year to me & my better half," Asghari wrote in a June 2023 Instagram Story post featuring his wedding band and Britney's diamond ring. "One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my Love."

