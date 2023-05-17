Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Dances Her Way to 24 Million Followers in Bathrobe Celebration

The "From Dusk Till Dawn" actress showed off her dance moves while rocking a white bathrobe

By Julia Elbaba

Getty

Salma Hayek celebrated 24 million Instagram followers in style.

The 56-year-old actress posted a video of herself dancing around a hotel room with her friends. Hayek was dressed in a white bathrobe and appeared to be in the process of getting her hair and makeup done.

"24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄," Hayek wrote underneath the video on Tuesday. "Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

She also wished her friend a happy birthday at the end of the post.

Fans of the "From Dusk Till Dawn" actress showed much love, commenting on her Instagram post.

"Is @salmahayek aging backwards……not fair ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," one user wrote.

Entertainment News

celebrity breakups 17 mins ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Honest About Maria Shriver Divorce: ‘It Was My Failure'

New York City 3 hours ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chased by ‘Reckless' Paparazzi After NYC Event

"Salma is my spirit animal ❤️," a second commented.

"You Deserve it Goddess❣️🥰🙌🏽 Thank you for always inspiring us women and the world in so many ways❣️🙏🏽🥰," another said.

It's hard to believe Hayek will be able to top these moves when she hits 25 million Instagram followers.

This article tagged under:

Salma HayekCelebrity News
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us