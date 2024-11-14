Ryan Reynolds clarifies Taylor Swift's role as godmother to his kids

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ryan Reynolds is providing more insight into friend Taylor Swift's relationship to his kids.

After the "Cruel Summer" singer revealed that she's their godmother, the "Deadpool" star clarified which of his and Blake Lively's four children — daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and son Olin, born in 2023—she is a godparent to.

Reynolds told Deadline in an interview published Nov. 13, "She is the godparent to my daughters."

The "Free Guy" actor went on to share that he was honored Swift shouted out her special role in his family on social media, quipping, "I need that one on my gravestone actually."

And it's not lost on Reynolds that the Grammy winner's Instagram message — which also praised his and Hugh Jackman's work on their film "Deadpool & Wolverine" — reached a lot of people, considering she currently has over 273 million followers on the platform.

"That was very sweet," he added before joking, "Not just sweet — you can probably quantify a box office based on Taylor just doing something like that."

Back in July, Swift revealed she was the godmother to Lively and Reynolds' kids while encouraging her fans to go see Reynolds' "Deadpool & Wolverine" ahead of the film's opening weekend.

"He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich," she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time alongside a photo of her with "The Proposal" star, Lively, Jackman and the movie's director Shawn Levy, who is godfather to Olin. "I don't know how he did it."

Closing out her note with a nod to Reynolds' character in the Marvel film, the 34-year-old added, "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"

And fans know all too well that the support goes both ways. After Reynolds attended the Grammy winner's "Eras Tour" with Lively in New Orleans, he shared a rave review of her concert.

"The main reason I’ll never forget this show is because it brings people together in so many ways," the 48-year-old wrote on Instagram Oct. 31. "And in 2024, (where that feeling is scarce as hell) it’s a special and incredibly rare thing."

Describing the show as "an athletic event and a collective cultural phenomenon," as well as "gigantic but intimate," Reynolds joked, "To watch herself up there is something I wish she could know. But that isn’t physically possible and even if it were, you can’t just get tickets last minute."