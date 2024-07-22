Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively reveal name of baby No. 4

Originally appeared on E! Online

Spotted: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively introducing their baby.

After welcoming their fourth child last year, the couple has revealed the name of their new addition: Olin.

While speaking at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere in New York July 22, Reynolds shouted out daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, along with their baby.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here," he shared from the stage. "I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life."

He added, "I love that my entire family is here."

It's been a long-awaited reveal for fans, with Reynolds only offering a small clue on the "Today" show in May that pal Taylor Swift did not, in fact, disclose the moniker in her "Tortured Poets Department" album.

Every Time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Trolled Each Other

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is," he joked, "and I will say this, we're still waiting."

One thing's for certain: Since becoming a family of six, their home has become "a zoo," according to the Marvel star.

But the 47-year-old wouldn't have it any other way, noting on CNBC's Power Lunch last year that he and the "Gossip Girl" alum are "very excited" about their littlest family member.

"Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," the "Deadpool" actor shared. "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic."

Fans first speculated that Lively gave birth after her 2023 Super Bowl Sunday post, where she posed without a baby bump. "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023," the 36-year-old captioned the Instagram post. "been busy."

Blake Lively loves to roast husband Ryan Reynolds. The star and her pal Gigi Hadid spoke with Access Hollywood at the premiere of “Deadpool & Wolverine” where she joked about him being a “millennial girl” saying she’s his “only friend.” “Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters July 26.

Although they have yet to share the sex of their baby, Ryan confessed he has plenty of experience with both genders: He himself is the youngest of four boys and he's previously spoken about how much he loves being a girl dad.

"I know girls," he said on "Today" in 2022. "So I'm kind of hoping for that."

He also noted just how chaotic a household full of boys can be.

"I come from all brothers, which is why I speak from experience," the "Spirited" star said. "I love my well-being and I love my home. I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen."

So, having a big family is a tradition he's proud to continue with Lively.

"You're my heart. You're my hope. You're my happiness," he told his wife onstage at the People's Choice Awards in 2022. "I joke that my family exhausts me but, in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve."

The actor—who was previously married to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011 — tied the knot with Lively in 2012 after dating for a year.