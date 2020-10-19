rush limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh Says Cancer Has Shown Progression

The conservative radio host announced in February that he had advanced lung cancer

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Conservative talk radio show host Rush Limbaugh says he's had a setback in his fight against advanced lung cancer, NBC News reports.

Limbaugh, 69, said recent scans show "some progression of cancer." It's "not dramatic, but it is the wrong direction," he told listeners Monday, according to a transcript posted on his website.

The host said Monday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Entertainment News

James Redford 3 hours ago

Robert Redford's Son, James, Dies of Liver Cancer at 58

Hollywood 3 hours ago

Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma

On Feb. 3, he first disclosed that he was sick. The following day, President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during the State of the Union address.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

rush limbaughDONALD TRUMPCancer
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us