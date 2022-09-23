‘RuPaul's Drag Race UK' Star Cherry Valentine Dead at 28

Cherry Valentine, a performer who appeared on the second season of "RuPaul’s Drag Race UK," has passed away at the age of 28. See his family's touching statement

By Kisha Forde

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Family and friends are mourning the loss of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" star Cherry Valentine.

The Darlington, England native, born George Ward, appeared as a contestant in the show's second season in 2021. In a statement shared to Deadline, his family confirmed he passed away on Sept. 18 at the age of 28.

"It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George -- Cherry Valentine -- has tragically passed away," their statement read. "This will come as a profound shock to most people, and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced."

"As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same," they added. "We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time. We love you, Georgie."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In addition to his career as a drag performer, Valentine also traveled as a mental health nurse and helped with the COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic. Earlier this year, he also starred in a BBC Three documentary about his life, "Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud."

Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

After news broke of his passing, Valentine's agent, Emma Bunning, also spoke of her client's lasting legacy.

Entertainment News

Stranger Things 1 hour ago

‘Stranger Things' House Is For Sale and the Price May Be Better Than You Think

celebrities 3 hours ago

Elton John Playing White House Lawn as Part of Farewell Tour

"As his agent, it goes without saying that my heart is broken," she told CNN. "George was a truly special person with enormous talent (and) a bright future ahead. He lit up a room, touched so many people's lives and few could forget his infectious laugh which I will miss terribly."

His cause of death is not known at this time.

Copyright E! Online
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us