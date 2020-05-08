Roy Horn

Roy Horn, of Siegfried and Roy, Dies of Complications From Coronavirus

Horn was left partially paralyzed by a tiger in 2003

Roy Horn waves outside The Mirage Hotel & Casino after a Las Vegas Walk of Stars dedication ceremony on Horn's 62nd birthday, Oct. 3, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Roy Horn, half of the Siegfried and Roy Las Vegas magic and entertainment act, has died. He was 75.

Horn had tested positive for the coronavirus last month, NBC News reported. A spokesman said late Friday that he died of "complications from COVID-19."

“Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days," said Siegfried Fischbacher. "I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life."

Siegfried and Roy pair were a Las Vegas staple for more than a decade, known for their performances with big cats. In 2003, a 380-pound tiger, Mantecore, bit Horn's neck during a show and dragged him offstage at the Mirage Las Vegas.

Siegfried and Roy’s Las Vegas show featuring tigers they raised and trained was known as the most visited show in Sin City for years. That all ended when Roy Horn was attacked and nearly killed on stage by one of their beloved animals in 2003. Now, a new “20/20” special attempts to answer the key question: Why did it happen?...

The mauling, which left Horn partly paralyzed, ended the act, although they performed once more in 2009 for ABC's "20/20."

This is a developing story.

Roy Horncoronavirus pandemic
