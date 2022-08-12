Robin Williams' Kids Honor Their Late Dad 8 Years After His Death

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Zelda and Zak Williams are honoring their late father, Robin Williams, on his the 8-year anniversary of his death.

On Thursday, the beloved comedian’s daughter posted a quote by writer Haruki Murakami, before sharing a number of suicide prevention resources.

The “Mrs. Doubtfire” star died by suicide in 2014 while suffering from Lewy body dementia.

“’And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure, whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in.’ — Haruki Murakami,” Zelda, 33, first wrote on Twitter.

She then added a thread of suicide prevention resources.

“Please add any others you know of that may be helpful to others below too, so they can find them,” Zelda continued. “I don’t ask for much, but if I may, be gentle to your hearts today. I know I’m trying. X.”

As for Zak, 39, he shared a photo of a bearded Robin looking off into the distance.

“Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I’m remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were,” Zak tweeted. “I deeply miss you you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today. Love you so so much!”

The “Good Will Hunting” star shared Zak with his first wife, Valerie Velardi. He had Zelda and son Cody, 30, with his second wife, Marsha Garces.

Since his father’s death, Zak has been a mental health advocate and spoken about his grieving process.

“From my end it was hard to separate initially the process of privately grieving versus sharing the grieving with the general public, both the American public and the world,” Zak said in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry on Apple TV’s “The Me You Can’t See.”

“From my end, I didn’t get a chance to focus on the private grieving process until about a year and a half after my dad passed away, meaning that I didn’t recognize that I needed to grieve privately,” he said. “I am very thankful and appreciative that I did recognize how to set boundaries.”

As for Zelda, she shared a meaningful message after Bob Saget’s sudden death.

“While outpouring love in memory of Bob Saget today, please try to be mindful of the mourning, and privacy, of his loved ones,” Zelda wrote in part. “Don’t bombard them if they have socials. Don’t consume clickbait media that may have invaded their privacy or violated their safety. They’re human.”

