Rihanna reveals the ‘stunning' actress she'd have play her in a biopic

Originally appeared on E! Online

Rihanna loves Taylor Russell, bones and all.

Indeed, the "Love on the Brain" singer recently couldn't help but gush over the Canadian actress, and even has her in mind to play her in a future biopic.

"Taylor [Russell]," Rihanna immediately told E! News' Justin Sylvester at the launch for Fenty Hair June 10 when asked who could step into her shoes for a film. "Because she's got a nice forehead and she's fly and I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

And Rihanna—who shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months, with partner A$AP Rocky—believes that Russell is the only girl in the world who could capture her essence.

"I want people to see me in that light," she continued. "Just gorgeous, she's stunning."

Russell—who was recently linked to Harry Styles before their split last month—may indeed have the je ne sais quoi that takes to play Rihanna.

Photos: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Romance Rewind

And while the "Bones and All" star—who got into acting at 18 after switching gears from dreams of being a ballet dancer—wasn't around to confirm or deny if she'd be interested in taking on such an iconic part, there's a chance that she would be ready to work.

As she's said of accepting parts before to Vogue, "I just want to be challenged and do things I've never done before."

Plus, when it comes to belting some of Rihanna's hits, the 29-year-old also has some experience singing, too.

"I sang, when I was 13 in front of my whole school, a Destiny's Child song," she explained to W in 2023. "I don't know why I decided to do that because it was really embarrassing. I wasn't into it at that moment, I would do it now, though."