‘RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Confirms Relationship With Her Co-Star's Ex Simon Guobadia

This newest development in the lives of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" stars has fans wondering how soon the next season can get here.

On Monday, Porsha Williams took to Instagram to confirm she's in a romantic relationship with Simon Guobadia. As fans of her Bravo show know, Guobadia and ex Falynn Guobadia appeared on the most recent season of "RHOA," and the pair had publicly announced their divorce last month after two years of marriage.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Williams shared a cuddly photo of herself and Guobadia enjoying a day out on a boat. In the caption, the 39-year-old "Dish Nation" host acknowledged that the romance would likely come as a surprise to some, given the "optics" of herself and Falynn knowing each other.

"Our relationship began a month ago–yes we are crazy in love," Williams wrote. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

"For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January," she continued. "I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

Williams, who shares 2-year-old daughter Pilar "PJ" Jhena with ex Dennis McKinley, complimented both McKinley and Guobadia for their upbeat attitudes amid the whirlwind turn of events.

"Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ," Williams wrote. "Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let's praise them!!!! It's truly a beautiful moment in my life &we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

Among those offering support in the comments was NeNe Leakes, who posted, "Congrats P! Always choose happiness first #Lovewins."

Falynn has yet to publicly address Williams' announcement.

During a "Watch What Happens Live" appearance in December 2020, a fan asked Williams about the status of her on-off relationship with McKinley. The former couple called off their initial engagement in June 2019, but she announced in December 2019 that they were re-engaged.

"We are single," the star said on "WWHL." "But we're very cordial. We have a great co-parenting relationship."

NBCUniversal is the parent company of Bravo, E! and this station.