Renee Zellweger is back as Bridget Jones. What to know about the upcoming movie

A new chapter of “Bridget Jones” is coming.

Universal Pictures has announced the beloved film series is returning for a fourth installment, and TODAY.com has all the details you need to know to hold you over until it premieres.

What is the title of the new 'Bridget Jones' movie?

The latest installment of the "Bridget Jones" saga is titled "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy." Similar to the first two films in the series, the fourth film will be adapted from one of Helen Fielding's novels, "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy," which the author released in 2013.

When does the movie premiere?

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” will debut on Feb. 14, 2025 (aka Valentine's Day). The film will be available to view on Peacock in the U.S. and in movie theaters internationally. (Peacock and Universal Pictures are owned by TODAY.com's parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Who is in the cast?

The all-star cast will feature several familiar faces and a few new characters. Most importantly, Renée Zellweger will be stepping into Bridget Jones' very stylish shoes once more for the fourth film in the series.

Hugh Grant will also return as Daniel Cleaver, a former flame whose past with Bridget is quite complicated. In "Bridget Jones's Baby," everyone thought Daniel was dead, but viewers later learned that he was indeed alive.

Emma Thompson will also return as Dr. Rawlings.

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall are new to the film this time around, but their characters' names have not been revealed.

Behind the scenes, "To Leslie" director Michael Morris will be directing the film and Fielding will serve as an executive producer along with several other producers and executive producers.

What is the movie about?

Universal Pictures hasn't shared much about the plot of the film yet, but Fielding revealed that she was planning to adapt her book into a fourth film in 2022.

“Yeah, I’m working on it and I really hope it will happen,” she told a Radio Times podcast. “Every film that gets made is a miracle. I think it’s really difficult to make films and to make them happen and to make them good and we want it to be really good. But I really hope so. I’d love to see it on the screen.”

According to the publisher, the “Mad About the Boy” book has 51-year-old Bridget navigating “head lice epidemics, school-picnic humiliations and cross-generational sex.” Through it all, she learns that “life isn’t over when you start needing reading glasses.”

Fans of Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth) will be sad to hear that the character died before the book began.

How can I watch the 'Bridget Jones' movies in order?

Want to catch up before the new movie premieres? There are three other movies you'll want to watch in the following order:

"Bridget Jones’s Diary" (2001)

"Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason" (2004)

"Bridget Jones’s Baby" (2016)

