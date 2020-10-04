coronavirus

Regal Cinemas Considering Closing All US Theaters

Despite reopening in some markets across the country, continued revenue losses due to the coronavirus are taking a toll

A movie theater in Redwood City reopens with COVID-19 rules in place.
NBC Bay Area

Regal Cinemas might be closing all 543 of its theaters in the United States as early as this week due to continued revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can confirm we are considering the temporary closure of our U.K. and US cinemas, but a final decision has not yet been reached. Once a decision has been made we will update all staff and customers as soon as we can,” the theater chain's parent company Cineworld tweeted on Sunday.

A report in Variety the previous day, which cited an unidentified source, said the company would be closing its theatres in the United States and the United Kingdom as early as this week.

Regal is the second-largest theater chain in the United States after AMC.

The chain has 13 locations in Orange County and 14 in Los Angeles County.

Indoor movie theaters in Los Angeles County are closed indefinitely due to public health orders, but theaters opened in Orange County last month, including several Regal multiplexes, with limited capacity and other added protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Variety's report came one day after it was announced that the release of the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” would be postponed until April 2021. Large chains such as Regal count on blockbusters like the Bond films to sustain operations.

