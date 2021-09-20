Record Number of Diverse Emmy Nominees, But No Actors of Color Win Lead or Supporting Races

Out of the 12 acting categories at Sunday’s Emmy Awards ceremony, not a single actor of color won a performance award, despite the record number of diverse nominees this year.

A record number of 49 "non-Anglo nominees" were recognized in the acting and reality hosting categories — the ceremony’s largest number to date, according to Deadline.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Still, the racial makeup of the shows garnering the most attention this year, including "The Crown," "Ted Lasso," "Mare of Easttown," "Hacks" and "The Queen's Gambit," were anchored by predominantly white acting ensembles.

While no person of color won an acting award on Sunday, some shows with a mostly nonwhite cast snagged a few, including RuPaul Charles — who made history in winning his 11th Emmy — for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Michaela Coel for outstanding writing in a limited series for “I May Destroy You" and “Hamilton” for outstanding variety special. Debbie Allen was also honored with the prestigious Governors Award.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

PHOTOS: See the Best Looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet